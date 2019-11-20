Report: YPD finds cash, cocaine following foot chase

Reports said police found the cocaine in one of the garages and the cash in Rushie's pockets

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a bag of crack cocaine and $990 cash after chasing a man on foot in Youngstown on Tuesday.

Scott Rushie, 25, of South Schenley Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine and obstructing official business.

Reports said an officer tried to pull over a car about 6:15 p.m. Rushie was driving near Rosedale Avenue for speeding and an improper turn but Rushie stopped in front of a home and ran away.

Police chased him and found him between two garages in the 2300 block of Rosedale Avenue, reports said.

Reports said police found the cocaine in one of the garages and the cash in Rushie’s pockets.