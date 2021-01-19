Report: Youngtown police arrest man accused of cutting woman, threatening her

According to reports, when the woman said she was going to call police, the man said he was going to kill her and police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who threatened to kill a woman and police was arrested Friday morning on a felonious assault charge, according to reports.

Officers were called about 11:30 a.m. Friday to a home on the 1900 block of Salt Springs Road in Youngstown, where a woman said her boyfriend started complaining about her daughter and threatened to hit her.

When the woman said she was going to call police, the man, later identified as Theadoro Helmick, 40, who lists the home as his address, said he was going to kill her and police.

Reports said Helmick grabbed the woman by the throat, hit her and cut her with an unknown instrument.

He was found in a nearby trailer and arrested.

Police found a .32-caliber pistol in a jacket Helmick had been wearing earlier, reports said.