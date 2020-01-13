Report: Youngstown woman arrested for threat at west side apartment complex

Police also took a 9mm gun from the suspect to be tested to see if it had been fired

YOUNGTSOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police arrested a woman early Saturday morning at a west side apartment complex after they found threatening Facebook messages on her phone to another woman.

Latora Young, 33, of Cambridge Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of aggravated menacing. She is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Reports said officers clearing a burglary call about 2:35 a.m. in the 2600 block of Tyrell Avenue heard a loud bang and then watched as a van drove over a curb as it was driving away from a group of people.

The woman in the van said that Young had threatened her and pulled out a gun, so she drove away.

Reports said Young told police she did pull out a 9mm handgun because she was afraid the woman was going to run her over. Young does have a concealed carry permit, reports said.

The woman told police Young had threatened to kill her and officers examined messages Young sent to her. They arrested her because the messages were threatening in nature, reports said.