YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city woman is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges that she asked for help on Facebook to kill another woman.

Victornykque Nixon, 25, was booked into the jail Monday on a charge of attempted murder. An arrest report was not available.

She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said a woman came to the police department Feb. 27 to file a complaint against Nixon. The woman said that Nixon had made two videos Feb. 25 threatening her life and saying in her videos she was willing to pay money to have the woman killed.

The woman had two separate videos she showed to police, reports said.

Reports said the woman had filed for a protection order against Nixon, but the order had yet to be issued.

A warrant for Nixon’s arrest was issued Friday, according to court records.

