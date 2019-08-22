Report: Youngstown police suspect driver used drugs before crashing into car with kids in tow

Police said McDowell crashed into the back of a car and appeared to be overdosing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man faces charges after police suspect he overdosed and crashed into another car in Youngstown while he was driving children around, according to a police report.

It happened around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Woodford Ave.

Police said the driver, 34-year-old Adrian McDowell, appeared to be experiencing an overdose when officers arrived. He had crashed into the back of a car while three children were in the back and passenger seats, according to a police report.

Police said while attempting to identify McDowell, an officer found empty Suboxone packets in his pockets. He began to regain consciousness after crews gave him Narcan, an opioid-reversal drug, according to the report.

McDowell told police that he had a prescription for the Suboxone and admitted to also taking two Hydrocone pills prior to the crash, the report stated.

A blood test was taken to determine if he was under the influence of drugs.

Police said they found that McDowell had a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in court on a felony drug charge. He was arrested and charged with failure to control, OVI and driving under suspension.

A family member came to pick up the kids.