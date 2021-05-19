Report: Youngstown police, parole visit nets 2 loaded guns, drugs at West Side home

Walker is not allowed to have a gun because of a prior aggravated robbery conviction in 2012, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man on parole told police visiting his home Tuesday he had his girlfriend legally buy him a handgun recently “to protect their home.”

Charles Walker, 27, of North Hazelwood Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a parole violation as well as charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs. He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.

Members of the task force making up Operation Steel Penguin and officers from the city police department’s Neighborhood Response Unit visited Walker’s home about 8:15 p.m. and immediately found a gun on a table.

Reports said Walker told police the gun was a BB gun, but he had a real gun underneath the couch cushions. Underneath the cushions, police found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said. Reports said the gun on the table was a BB gun.

Police searched the house further and found a loaded .45-caliber handgun. They also found a box of 9mm ammunition and six magazines for the .45-caliber handgun, but reports did not say if the magazines were loaded.

Officers found over 60 pills and scale with cocaine residue, reports said.

Reports said Walker agreed to talk to police and told them that his girlfriend had purchased the 9mm handgun recently at a local gun store while he was present “to protect their home,” reports said.

Walker is not allowed to have a gun because of a prior aggravated robbery conviction in 2012, reports said.

Court records show Walker was sentenced to six years in prison.

Coupled with the seizure of five guns in another part of town Tuesday, police seized a total of seven guns Tuesday.