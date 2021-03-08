Report: Youngstown police finds kids yelling at father to wake up after he’s found passed out in car

James Gilmer was also arrested on three warrants as well as a charge of endangering children

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said two small children Sunday were screaming at their father to wake up after officers answered an overdose call on the South Side.

James Gilmer, 39, of Willis Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on two counts of child endangering after he was arrested about 3:50 p.m. at Sherwood and Glenwood avenues.

Gilmer also had warrants out of Mahoning County for nonsupport of dependents and two warrants from municipal court. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday.

Reports said police were called to the intersection for reports of a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car. When they found him, police said Gilmer was passed out in the front seat and two children in the back seat screaming for him to wake up.

The inside windows of the car were covered with condensation like the car had been there for a while. A neighbor told police the car had been there for most of the morning, reports said.

Officers had the children open the car before they checked on Gilmer, reports said.

According to the police report, when police could not wake him up, they gave him a dose of the opiate antidote Narcan and he eventually woke up.

Gilmer told police at first he was not under the influence of any drugs but then said he had smoked marijuana earlier and was just tired. Reports noted that police tried other techniques that would have woke Gilmer up if had just been sleeping and none of them worked.

A relative came for the children, reports said.