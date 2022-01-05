YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested a man Tuesday after reports said they found a handgun and three large bags of marijuana in a car he was riding in.

Tejuan Harris, 23, of Miami Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs. He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said Harris was in a car pulled over about 4:15 p.m. at Brentwood and Colfax avenues for excessive window tint. Reports said police searched the car after they smelled marijuana inside and the driver appeared very nervous.

Police found a duffle bag inside the car and inside the bag was a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, three large plastic bags of marijuana and $792 cash, reports said.

Reports said Harris told police the gun and marijuana belonged to him.