Report: Youngstown police find firearms, almost $46,000 during search warrant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say they found firearms and thousands of dollars while serving a search warrant in a west side home.

Members of the vice squad and the community police unit served the warrant just after 4 p.m at a home on the 2200 block of Cherry Hill.

According to the report, they found almost $46,000 in cash during the search.

Police also found two bags of crack cocaine along with 20 .380-caliber rounds; 29 9mm rounds; a 30-round magazine of an unspecified caliber loaded with 18 rounds and a Glock 9mm pistol that had a 50-round drum magazine.

The homeowner, Aja Hill, 22, is in the Mahoning County Jail on gun and drug charges. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

