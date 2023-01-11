YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman was grazed with a bullet early Wednesday as she was vandalizing a car in a South Side backyard.

The man who police said fired the shot, Leland Love, 21, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said officers were called about 2:15 a.m. to the 300 block of Edwards Avenue for a report of gunfire, and as they arrived, a woman who was grazed by a bullet showed up at St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue.

Police learned that the woman was vandalizing a car in the backyard of a home and that Love had fired several shots at her, Simon said. Love was arrested, and police recovered several shell casings as well as the gun officers believe was used in the shooting, Simon said.

Simon said Love was arrested because there was no self-defense issue involved.

More information on this case is expected to be released later Wednesday.

Police also investigated another shooting Wednesday morning.

At about 4 a.m., a man showed up at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman with a superficial gunshot wound. He told police that he was shot somewhere near the Albert Street/McGuffey Road intersection, but Simon said the victim has not been very cooperative.