Report: Youngstown police answering overdose call find loaded revolver on man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Tuesday found a loaded revolver on a man who was wanted for questioning in a shooting investigation while answering an overdose call on the West Side.

Abraham Jiminez, 22, of Mahoning Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on a fourth-degree felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor possession of drugs charge.

Jiminez, who has no prior criminal record, was released on house arrest following a recommendation from the court’s Pre Trial Services Department, which both prosecutors and Judge DiSalvo upheld.

Jiminez was arrested about 2:05 p.m. when he was spotted by officers answering an overdose call. Reports said detectives had earlier sent out an email to patrol officers with Jiminez’s picture, asking them to take him in if they found him because investigators wanted to ask him questions about a shooting Sunday.

When police searched Jiminez, he told them he had a “small gun,” because “I need it out here.” Police found a loaded .22-caliber revolver and 16 pills, reports said.

Jiminez was booked into the jail, where he was arraigned via video hookup.