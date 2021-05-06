Report: Youngstown officers with new Neighborhood Response Unit find 2 guns after chase on South Side

The man jumped out of a car that drove through a yard, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found two loaded handguns after chasing a man on foot Wednesday on Youngstown’s South Side.

Leslie Burke, 21, of Bonnie Brae Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of failure to comply, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said officers with the new Neighborhood Response Unit tried to pull over a car Burke was driving about 12:50 p.m. at Center Street and Poland Avenue for an improper turn.

Burke failed to stop and led officers on a chase that ended when he drove through a yard in the 800 block of Compton Lane, according to police. Reports said he jumped out of the car and was carrying a gun.

Burke was ordered several times to drop the gun and did so as he was running. He was caught in a nearby yard after he threw it away, reports said.

Reports said the gun thrown away was a .40-caliber handgun, and when officers retraced the path Burke ran, they found a .45-caliber handgun.

Burke is not allowed to have a gun or be around because of a previous conviction for felonious assault, reports said.

Officers with the NRU as well as agents with the Adult Parole Authority found two more guns about 7:30 p.m. while doing a home visit at a 419 W. Myrtle Ave. home.

Reports said authorities were there to question Mark Colpetro, 39, although reports did not say what Colpetro is on parole or probation for.

Colpetro told authorities he had a gun and they found a loaded .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun as well as a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said.

Colpetro was taken into custody on a parole violation. He is not allowed to be around guns because of previous drug convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Coupled with a separate incident later in the evening on the East Side, police Wednesday seized seven guns overall and took three people into custody, two on weapons charges.