YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Thursday found a loaded handgun in the backseat of a car they pulled over where four children were sitting.

The car’s driver, Antwuan Reese, 24, of West Evergreen Avenue, was arrested on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and booked into the Mahoning County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Also arrested on an almost year-old warrant for an assault charge was the father of the children, Darnell Jennings, 25, of Tyrell Avenue. Reports said he was sitting in the back seat with the children.

Officers pulled over a car Reese was driving about 6:40 p.m. in the 800 block of East Indianola Avenue after the car ran a stop sign, reports said. The children — two of them 6, one 5 and one 3 — were in the back seat with their father, who was sitting behind the passenger’s seat.

Officers could see the gun, a .25-caliber semiautomatic handgun, in a map pouch on the rear of the passenger’s seat, reports said.

Reese told police the gun was his, reports said.

The warrant for Jennings stems from an August 2020 arrest by city police. Municipal court records show Jennings was to enter a guilty last Feb. 16, but he never appeared in court, which is why a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Reports said the children were handed over to a relative.