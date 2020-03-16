Report: Youngstown officer loses part of boot while answering fight call

The defendant refused to allow the officer inside the home, so he kept his boot in the door, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown police officer lost the sole on his boot early Saturday morning trying to keep someone from closing a door while answering a fight call on the south side.

Reports said officers were called about 2:10 a.m. Saturday to a home on East Florida Avenue for a report of a man and woman arguing and when they arrived, 24-year-old Aaron Clinkscale of East Boston Avenue was outside.

Reports said Clinkscale told officers everything was fine.

The officer who answered the call, however, said he could not leave until he was positive the woman was okay. Clinkscale went into the house and tried to shut the door but the officer managed to shove his foot inside the doorway to keep the door from being shut, the report said.

Clinkscale refused to let the officer inside and tried to close the door, but the officer would not move his foot, reports said. This went on for several minutes until the sole of the officer’s boot started to become loose and ultimately came off.

The door closed just as backup arrived. Officers then got inside the home and found out the woman was not harmed.

Clinkscale was issued a summons for obstructing official business and resisting arrest and given a court date, reports said.