Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of East Auburndale Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man claimed he was punched in the face in Youngstown early Sunday morning because he “expelled gas.”

According to the report, officers were called about 2:45 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of East Auburndale Avenue, where the victim said he was punched.

Police do have a suspect, but reports were not clear if an arrest was made.