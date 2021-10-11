Report: Youngstown man jailed after attack on woman who tried to hide from him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said he attacked a woman Saturday evening and fired a shot in the process.

Christopher Lewis, 28, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court on charges of aggravated burglary, domestic violence and using weapons while intoxicated. He is presently in the Mahoning County jail.

Officers were called about 8:05 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 2500 block of Lynn Avenue where reports said a woman told police the couple argued and Lewis had been sending her threatening texts and snap chats throughout the day, including a video of him burning some of their belongings.

The woman also told police it appeared that Lewis had been drinking heavily throughout the day.

At one point, reports said the woman tried to hide from Lewis, taking her two children into a downstairs bathroom and closing the door while she called 911. Lewis got into the house through a side door, then kicked in the bathroom door while the woman was holding one of her children.

Lewis then went to a gun safe, took out a handgun pressed the gun against the woman’s chest, then put it in his mouth, reports said.

Reports said the woman knocked the gun away from Lewis’ mouth while still holding the child. Lewis fired a shot over his shoulder as he retreated. No one was hit by the shot, reports said.

Police found Lewis at the home and took him into custody, reports said.

Reports said officers found a spent 9mm shell casing next to the broken bathroom door.