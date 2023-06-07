YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a city man Tuesday was arrested after he got on his motorcycle, chased down a man and fired a shot at him in the parking lot of a South Side bar.

Vincent Gomori, 34, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault and improper discharge of a firearm at or near a prohibited premises. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Police were called about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday to the 3200 block of Powers Way, where a man told them Gomori had fired a shot at him.

The man said he and Gomori had “issues,” and the man had dropped off a woman at Weston and Lemoyne avenues who was going to Gomori’s house. When Gomori saw the man, he got on his motorcycle and started chasing him, the report stated.

The man drove to a Loveland Road bar and pulled into the parking lot, where he said Gomori fired a shot at him and then drove away on his motorcycle.

A witness inside the bar also said they saw Gomori fire a shot while he was on a motorcycle and leave. Police found a 9mm shell casing in the parking lot, reports said.

Gomori was found later in the evening by Campbell police hiding underneath the basement steps in a Sixth Street home, reports said.