Report: Youngstown man charged with domestic violence after victim drives to police station

The woman said she was punched and thrown off a porch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police woke up a Youngstown man late Monday to arrest him on domestic violence charges after reports said a woman drove to the police department to report an assault.

Donald Wells, 51, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said the victim told police that she and Wells were arguing in his home about 11:40 p.m. Monday when he began punching her. She ran to a neighbor’s house, but Wells followed her and threw her off the porch, reports said.

The victim drove to the police department to report the assault. Officers then went to Wells’ home, where he was sleeping. They woke him up to put him into custody.