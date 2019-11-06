Report: Youngstown man catches burglar eating his food

Police reported there was food all over the kitchen floor and handprints in the man's butter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said a man who returned home Tuesday evening to his South Side Youngstown home found a man in his kitchen eating his food.

Officers were called 8:05 p.m. to a home in the 2400 block of Russell Avenue, where the homeowner told police he left at 6 p.m. When he returned, he said the unknown man was in his house.

The burglar was not there when police arrived.

Reports said there was food all over the kitchen floor, and there were handprints in the man’s butter.

Police could find no signs of forced entry into the home, reports said.