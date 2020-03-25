Report: Youngstown man accused of hitting woman in head with gun

A woman reported that Alonzo Jackson hit her in the head with the gun during an argument, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —A South Truesdale Avenue man is in the Mahoning County Jail after reports said he beat a woman with a handgun Tuesday.

Alonzo Jackson, 36, was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court before Judge Renee DiSalvo on a charge of domestic violence. His bond was set at $3,000.

Reports said police were called about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a fight on Grandview Avenue, and when they arrived, they found Jackson walking away.

A woman in the house told police that she and Jackson were arguing over a phone call they had when he pushed her against a wall, choked her and hit her in the head with a gun.

Reports said the woman did have swelling on the side of her head.

Before police got there, Jackson hid the gun near the back of the home, the woman said. Police found a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun in the back of the garage, reports said.

The gun was taken for evidence.