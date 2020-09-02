Report: Youngstown garage on south side used for prostitution

Witnesses complained of lines of cars in the drive, trash all over, and heavy drug use

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police were told Tuesday a woman they arrested for breaking into a South Side garage was working as a prostitute who had been servicing clients there for months.

Rachel Clinton, 31, who has a Campbell Street address, was arrested about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday along with Donald Salus, 51, who is homeless, after police were called to a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Indianola Avenue for a report of two people in the garage.

Reports noted that Salus has a history of drug use, and Clinton has a history of prostitution offenses.

When officers arrived, Salus opened the door to the garage and Clinton was lying on a mattress, reports said.

The lock on the door was broken and Salus told officers he had to break in because he was trying to escape from people across the street who were trying to kidnap him.

Employees of a nearby business approached police and told officers that they had been cutting the grass on the property and had also replaced several locks on the garage door, but they are always broken.

The employees said the couple had been living in the garage for several months and that Clinton would service men in the garage, reports said. Reports said the employees told police there would be lines of cars in the drive, and trash all over, and there was also heavy drug use.

Clinton also has a failure to appear warrant from 2017 in municipal court, reports said.

Clinton and Salus were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail. They are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

