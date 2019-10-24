Report: Youngstown cop and his dog find eight pounds of pot

The discovery came after an early morning traffic stop on Youngstown's West Side, according to a police report

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown police officer and his dog found eight pounds of marijuana early Thursday, reports said.

Officer Joe Wess and his partner Haus pulled over a car about 12:30 a.m. Thursday driven by Kechawn Douglas, 22, of Erie, Pa. According to a police report, Douglas was driving left of center at Salt Springs Road and Elberen Avenue.

Reports said Douglas denied having anything in the car, but Haus detected an odor of marijuana in latch by the trunk.

Reports said Wess checked the trunk and found a large garbage bag with eight one-pound bags of marijuana inside.

Douglas was charged with possession of marijuana and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.