Report: Youngstown burglar found asleep on front porch of home

A woman told police she was cooking when she turned around and saw the suspect standing behind her

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Friday at $15,000 for a Youngstown man accused of breaking into an Elm Street home before falling asleep on the front porch.

Troy Hodges, 42, of Redondo Road, was arraigned via video hookup before Judge Carla Baldwin in municipal court on a charge of aggravated burglary.

Hodges was arrested after police were called Thursday afternoon to a home in the 1700 block of Elm Street, where the homeowner said she had been cooking. When she turned around, she said Hodges was standing behind her.

The woman told Hodges to get out and he instead mumbled something before pushing her into an aquarium, according to a report. He then walked out of the house and the woman called police, who found him on the porch.

Hodges was also barred from having any contact with the victim or the home should he post bail.