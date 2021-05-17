Report: Young child found wandering alone in Warren street

A caller told police a two or three-year-old toddler was walking in the middle of the street with no shoes on

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was cited with child endangering after Warren police say a young child was found wandering alone over the weekend.

Police were called out to the 700 block of Hoyt Street SW around 3 p.m. Sunday after a caller said a two or three-year-old toddler was walking in the middle of the street with no shoes on.

Officers found the young girl who they said appeared to be non-verbal. According to the police report, they contacted Children Services to take custody of the child.

The toddler was taken by Children Services around 4:10 p.m., and police said they hadn’t received any calls about a missing child in that area.

Officers then went back to the neighborhood to try to find the child’s parents. According to the report, a neighbor said a little girl who lived at a home in the 800 block of Hoyt Street was constantly getting out and wandering into the street.

When police spoke to the parents, the report said the mother thought her daughter was inside sleeping. After officers urged the mother to check, she told them her daughter was missing.

Officers confirmed that the missing child was the woman’s daughter, the report said.

The mother told police she left her children with her boyfriend while she went to the store.

According to the report, the woman’s boyfriend said there’s no way their child got out. The report said he then tried to place the blame on officers.

The father was issued a criminal summons for child endangering and had to appear in court Monday morning.