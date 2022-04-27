YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bullet hole was found in the windshield of a car after a mother says she and her son were shot at while driving on Wilson Avenue Tuesday.

It happened around 3 p.m.

The woman told police she was driving down Wilson Avenue when a BMW pulled up next to her, lowered its rear window, and a man with a black mask put a gun out the window and started shooting.

The woman pulled into the parking lot of a nearby store, and the BMW chased after them, according to reports. The woman then pulled off and headed toward the Campbell Police Department.

Police found a bullet hole in the car’s windshield, right in front of the driver’s seat, and another one in the hood of the car. They went back to the scene and found four shell casings.

No one was hurt, and at this time, police are still investigating.