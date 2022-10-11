WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police that she was sliced by a knife during an attack in Warren.

According to a police report, officers were called to an apartment Saturday morning in the 200 block of Tod Ave. NW, where a caller said a man was beating a woman and had ripped her shirt off.

The woman told police that the suspect chased her outside with a knife because he was upset that she spilled her drink while they were drinking inside. She said while he was attacking her and holding the knife, she held her arm up to block the knife and her hand was cut as a result.

The woman said she could not call 911 because the suspect threw her phone over a fence, near the Mahoning River.

Police said the man was in the apartment when they arrived, and a large kitchen knife was on a chair inside, next to the front door. The knife did not have any blood on it, according to the police report.

Police arrested the suspect on a felonious assault charge, though charges hadn’t been officially filed as of Tuesday morning.