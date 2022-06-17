WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to investigate an incident in the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot in which a 67-year-old woman was reportedly punched.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the business on W. Market Street, where the victim reported that she was assaulted by an unknown man.

According to a police report, it all started because the suspect thought the victim pulled into the parking lot the wrong way.

The report states that video showed the suspect yelling at Dunkin’ Donuts employees and later going up to the woman, who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Police said the suspect tried to take the victim’s keys from her and then punched her in the face.

The report states that police were able to identify a suspect and that they were referring to the prosecutor’s office for potential charges.