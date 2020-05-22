Report: Woman on drugs set fire to clothes, Youngstown man’s grill

A man told police that Lee set the fire because he refused to let her in the house because she was high on crack cocaine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Boardman woman early Thursday morning set fire to a Youngstown man’s grill and her own clothes after the man refused to let her in his house because she was high on crack cocaine.

Paulette Lee, 48, was arraigned in municipal court before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of arson and a warrant for a charge of misusing 911. She was released on pretrial services and barred from contacting the victim in the case.

Lee was arrested after police were called about 6:40 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of East Avondale Avenue for a fire. When police got there, they found a grill and a trash bag full of clothes on fire.

The man who lives in the home told police Lee was knocking on his door, but he refused to let her in because she was on drugs. He said she took his grill and the bag, which had her clothes, and set them on fire.

Lee was on the ground but was too intoxicated to speak, reports said. She was examined at a hospital before being booked into the Mahoning County Jail.