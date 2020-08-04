Report: Woman led Austintown police on high-speed chase, hit officers during arrest

The OnStar call stated that the owner of a white Mercedes-Benz SUV, Pamela Yeager, was intoxicated and attempting to drive the vehicle

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police say a woman led officers on a chase and assaulted two officers Tuesday morning after an OnStar call advised them of an intoxicated driver.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Westchester Dr. just before 3 a.m. The OnStar call stated that the owner of a white Mercedes-Benz SUV, Pamela Yeager, was intoxicated and attempting to drive the vehicle.

According to a police report, Yeager was with a man who police believe pressed the SUV’s emergency button to advise on the situation.

When police arrived, the white SUV was exiting a lot, turning west onto Westchester Drive.

Police said they caught up to the vehicle at the red light of Westchester Drive and Mahoning Avenue and tried pulling over the vehicle just east of the Route 11 northbound on-ramp.

Police said Yeager didn’t stop, however, and merged onto the on-ramp. The report said that led to a chase, which at that time reached speeds of no more than 60 miles per hour. Police noted that there was no other traffic in the area at the time.

Yeager continued traveling north and merged onto the 80 westbound on-ramp, where the SUV came to a stop halfway onto the on-ramp, according to a report.

Additional units, including from Ohio State Highway Patrol, were requested and stationed at the end of the ramp where it merges onto 80 WB.

For five to 10 minutes, police attempted to reason Yeager out of the SUV, but she ignored them, a report said.

Police said when officers approached the vehicle with a ballistic shield, Yeager took off again, this time reaching speeds of about 120 miles per hour as she eventually passed over stop sticks.

Yeager stopped the vehicle on the north side of the roadway on 80 WB near N. Turner Road. The vehicle’s tires were both flat, the report states.

Police noted that Yeager continued to ignore commands, so they had to take the keys out of the ignition and cut her out of her seatbelt. As the officer was cutting her seatbelt, Yeager smacked him in the head, according to the report.

Police said while escorting her to the police cruiser, she kicked another officer.

Yeager was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center for a mental evaluation, however, when a blood test was requested, she refused and was held for custody.

Yeager faces two charges of assault on a police officer and charges of failure to comply and resisting arrest. She was also charged with OVI.