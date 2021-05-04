Report: Woman knocked unconscious with crowbar, robbed in Warren

While walking past a neighbor's house, the woman told police someone hit her with a crowbar, knocking her unconscious

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman said she was hit in the head with a crowbar and robbed in Warren over the weekend.

Officers were called to Trumbull Memorial Hospital around 2:30 p.m. Monday to talk to a woman, who said she was assaulted Saturday night.

According to the police report, the victim said she left her Martha Street home around 11 p.m., heading to the convenience store to get a pack of cigarettes.

While walking past a neighbor’s house, the woman told police someone hit her with a crowbar, knocking her unconscious.

The victim said she woke up a few hours later in her neighbor’s front yard. The woman said she then went home, threw up and slept the whole day Sunday before going to the hospital.

The woman also said she was missing her wallet when she woke up. She told police she didn’t see the suspect so couldn’t give a description of them.