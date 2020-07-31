Report: Woman kicked Boardman officer during stabbing investigation

Police said Andrea Soto-Velazco, the victim's girlfriend, refused to take him to the hospital or give police information about what happened

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges, accused of kicking a Boardman officer during a stabbing investigation.

Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the 3900 block of S. Schenley Ave. after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed but that his girlfriend wouldn’t take him to the hospital.

Police said the victim’s girlfriend, 31-year-old Andrea Soto-Velazco, first denied that anyone had been stabbed. Soto-Velazco wouldn’t give officers any information about what happened, according to a police report.

Police said while they were there, 23-year-old Ahmed Rajput ran from the yard and began knocking on the door of an upstairs apartment. He was ordered to come downstairs and officers placed him into custody, according to the report.

According to the report, while officers had Soto-Velazco and Rajput in handcuffs, the victim came out of the home and approached officers. He had stab wounds on his arm, neck and thigh.

Police said the victim spoke limited English so obtaining his version of the events that led to the stabbing was difficult. Crews took him to the hospital for treatment.

Police arrested both Soto-Velazco and Rajput on obstructing official business charges, saying they would not give officers any information. Police noted in their report that it appeared as if they crime scene had been cleaned before officers arrived, though they found a large amount of blood on the first floor hallway of the building.

Police said Soto-Velazco, who was highly intoxicated, continued to be confrontational at the police station, where she kicked an officer. Officers managed to get her under control and took her to the Mahoning County Jail, according to the report.