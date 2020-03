The woman said she met the man through Facebook

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman told police a man she met through Facebook robbed her of two iPhones early Sunday evening.

According to a report, the woman went to a home about 7:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Lanterman Avenue and when she pulled in the drive, the man came out of the bushes, got in her car, pulled a gun and took her phones before running away.

The woman said she thought something was suspicious when the man came out of the bushes, reports said.