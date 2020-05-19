Report: Woman grazed by bullet after gunfire in Youngstown

Police were called about 5:35 p.m. for a gunshot sensor activation in the 3300 block of Market Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman Monday was grazed by a bullet after a car she was a passenger in was damaged by gunfire on Youngstown’s south side.

Police were called about 5:35 p.m. for a gunshot sensor activation in the 3300 block of Market Street. As they were on their way, a woman flagged them down.

Reports said she was in a parking lot arguing with a woman in another car when a man she knows pulled up in his car, boxed her in, fired several shots from a handgun and left.

Police found a bullet hole in the drivers side door and the passenger had a red mark on her leg where she was grazed, reports said.

As police were talking to the woman, the car suspected of involvement drove by on Market Street, ran a red light and drove away at a high rate of speed before police could stop it, reports said.

Officers also found a spent 9mm shell casing in a nearby parking lot, reports said.