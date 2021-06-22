Report: Woman faces charges after barefoot child found wandering Warren road

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman faces charges after police say a child wandered into a Warren street on Friday.

Officers were called out to the 800 block of Willard Avenue SE for reports of a young child being outside alone. Reports said this isn’t the first time the child was found wandering alone.

When officers arrived, the report said a young barefooted child, wearing a diaper, was running in the middle of the street. The report said the intersection there wasn’t well lit and a garbage truck had just passed through it when they got there.

According to the report, the child sat down when he saw them. Police said the child was nonverbal and covered with feces.

Officers let him in the cruiser and a woman, identified as Malinda Clay, came out asking if they had a young child with them, the report said.

Clay told officers that she was responsible for the child who had just run away. The report said this was about six minutes after they received the first call.

According to the report, officers believed Clay was under the influence of narcotics. They said Clay was twitching and jittery.

They told her cars had been coming up and down the street and the child could’ve been hit.

Clay was arrested and taken to the Trumbull County Jail on child endangering charges.

The report said Clay sometimes stays at the home and is responsible for the child because his mother died. After talking to Children Services, the report said officers left the child with the homeowner.