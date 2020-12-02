Report: Woman drags man who tries to take her car at gunpoint in Youngstown

The woman said she eventually ran away because she was afraid she would be shot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman told Youngstown police early Wednesday she dragged a man who tried to take her car at gunpoint before she ran away because she was afraid she would be shot.

Police were called about 1:20 a.m. to West Ravenwood Avenue and Market Street for a report of a shot fired from a gunshot sensor. When they got there, they found no evidence of a shooting but minutes later received a call from a woman who said someone stole her car.

Police arrived at the woman’s South Side home, where she told them she pulled out of a Market Street gas station on the way to her home when a man flagged her down in the street. The woman stopped and rolled down her passenger’s side window because she though the man was in distress, reports said.

Reports said the man stuck a gun in the car and the woman pulled away, dragging the man for several feet before he fired a shot as the gun was inside the car.

The woman said she was afraid she would be shot so she stopped the car, got out and ran away. Reports did not say how she got back to her home.

Reports said officers listened to the recording of the gunshot sensor call, and it did appear that a shot was fired in the area where the woman said she was attacked.