Report: Woman called Austintown officer ‘pig,’ threw punches

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a woman punched an Austintown police officer after she was involved in a crash in which the car hit a building.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at 20 Wickliffe Circle.

Officers said when they got there, a Volkswagen Jetta was partially in the building and 52-year-old Colleen Hurst was in the driver’s seat.

According to a police report, Hurst got confrontational when officers tried to ask what happened to cause the crash.

She began yelling “you pig” and punched an officer in the arm, the report states.

Police then arrested Hurst on a charge of assault on a police officer.

Officers noted in their report that Hurst was muddy, but she would not answer questions about why she was covered in mud.