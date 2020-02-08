Report: Woman brought drugs stuffed in pants, bra to East Liverpool police station

The 50-year-old woman handed over an assortment of pills, different powders and a rock-like substance

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was taken into custody for an active warrant but ended up handing over different drugs stashed in her clothes, police say.

Last Thursday on E. 5th Street, police said they pulled over the car Lynette Boyle, 50, was riding in for having a loud exhaust. The stop was at 1:30 a.m.

Police took Boyle back to the station after checking her information and finding she had an active warrant out for failure to appear for a second OVI offense.

At the station, Boyle told police she had “something stuffed down the front of her pants” and she “did not feel right,” according to a police report.

She stuck her hands down her pants and removed a baggie filled with an assortment of pills, different powders and a rock-like substance, the report says.

When the officer asked if she had anything else, she reached into her bra and pulled out a folded dollar bill. The report said a small baggie with circular yellow pills and more white powder were inside the dollar.

Everything was sent to the lab for testing and Boyle was sent to the hospital to get checked out. She could be charged once drug lab test results come back.