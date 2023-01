YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said someone broke into a man’s New Court apartment Monday evening and spilled food all over and urinated on his kitchen floor.

Police were called to the apartment about 10 a.m. Tuesday, where a man said a woman he knows damaged his security cameras Monday evening, broke in through a window, damaged some of his appliances, threw food on the floor and also urinated on the floor.

Police told the man to save any video, reports said.