YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman was arrested after police say she purposely rammed into another woman’s vehicle.

Quinche Stokes, 23, is charged with a felony count of felonious assault, obstructing official business, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.

According to a police report, a woman reported that Wednesday night around 10:15 p.m., she was driving home when Stokes tried to ram her car several times with her own car. She told police she continued driving home and when she tried to pull into the driveway, Stokes rammed into the side of her car.

From then, Stokes sat on a side road with her car lights off, the woman said.

Police responded to the home and saw damage on the woman’s front driver’s side fender. At that point, Stokes had left the area, the report states. Officers told the woman to call them if Stokes returned.

Not long after, the woman called back saying that Stokes was circling her home.

When police returned, they did not see Stokes near her home. One of the officers parked a few houses down with his lights off. Soon after, he noticed a vehicle matching the description of the one Stokes was driving.

When officers pulled the vehicle over, they noticed damage to it. Police asked the driver for her name, at which point the driver said her name was Tracy, according to police. Once police pulled up Stokes’ BMV photo, it was determined Stokes was the driver of the car.

Police say Stokes became hysterical and irate and was degrading officers the entire time.

Officers say they also found what appeared to be marijuana in the car and when they mentioned it to Stokes, she said, “Yeah, that’s my weed,” the report said. Police also found a wallet that contained cards with Stokes’ name on them.

According to the report, Stokes also told police that when she rammed the vehicle, the woman was not inside.

Stokes was booked into the Mahoning County Jail and scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.