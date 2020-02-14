Report: Witness tells Boardman police murder suspect was ‘playing with gun’ when it went off

That wasn't the story that the suspect gave police when they arrived at the house on West Boulevard, however

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A witness told police that the teen charged with murder in Boardman was playing with a gun when it went off, shooting another teen in the chest.

The victim, identified by police as 18-year-old Kane Wiesensee, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

That wasn’t the story that the suspect, 19-year-old Emanuel Boyd, gave police when they arrived at the house on West Boulevard, however, a police report details.

Officers were called to the home just before 1 a.m. Thursday, where they found Wiesensee with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said Boyd was waving to officer and said the shooting happened “up the street,” although police reported seeing no footprints in the area.

According to the report, there were blood droplets in the foyer area of the house, and a 20-year-old woman was holding Wiesensee, who was on the couch.

Boyd told police that he and Wiesensee were on West Boulevard when shots were fired from a black vehicle with no lights on, according to a police report. Police said they questioned Boyd because there was only one set of footprints in the area and no blood. Police said all of the footprints in the snow matched the tread on Boyd’s shoes.

Police said the woman at the house said she was sleeping on the couch when she heard a loud bang. She woke up to find Wiesensee stumbling in and saying he had been shot in the chest, according to the report.

Police said the woman later told investigators, “Manny shot Kane,” and she began crying. She said she was sitting on Wiesensee’s lap and Boyd was playing with a gun. She believed that the shooting was an accident and said Boyd “started freaking out” after the shooting.

Boyd is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing Tuesday on the murder charge.

Boyd is on probation for a kidnapping and receiving stolen property conviction as a juvenile, so he is not allowed to carry a weapon.