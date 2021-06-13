Report: Washington Prime, Southern Park Mall owner, could file bankruptcy as soon as this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) –- According to an exclusive report by Reuters, the company that owns the Southern Park Mall could file for bankruptcy this week.

A report released in March showed Washington Prime lost over $111 million in 2020.

It blamed the losses on the pandemic, causing the company to struggle financially and forcing it to close a number of its shopping centers nationwide, primarily in the Midwest.

Without shoppers milling daily in the malls, the company took a huge loss and accumulated debt.

According to the report, their rental income took a major hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives of the company told the news agency they’re currently restructuring finances and looking into the necessity of bankruptcy protection. However, the decision has not been finalized.

Currently, Washington Prime is operating under a forbearance agreement with bondholders and lenders. The agreement has already been extended several times and is now set to expire Monday night.

Other malls around the country, like CBL & Associates Properties, have already filed for bankruptcy due to similar financial constraints.

Despite the concerns reported by the news agency, Boardman’s Southern Park Mall continues with a redevelopment plan.