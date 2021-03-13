Report: Warren woman spends birthday in jail after celebratory gunfire

A man told police that a bullet went into his home, just above where his head was resting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman spent her birthday in the Trumbull County Jail after police say she admitted to firing celebratory gunshots, some of which went into a nearby home.

Around 11:50. p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area of Main Avenue and Second Street, where several shots had been fired. Police received a report that a blue Dodge Durango had been in the area when the shots were fired and had just left.

Police stopped the vehicle in a parking lot at Oak Street and Tod Avenue and reported seeing a .40 caliber firearm under the driver’s seat.

The driver, Leshay Myatt, 40, was also found with a scale containing white residue in her purse, according to a police report.

Police said Myatt admitted to being “drunk” and drinking tequila earlier that night at a bar. Police said she also admitted that she and her friends were firing guns in the area because it was her birthday.

When asked who owned the gun in her car, Myatt said “it was no one’s gun and that someone must have thrown it in there, but she will take the charge,” according to the report.

Officers went to the scene of the shooting, where they reported finding 11 shell casings at the end of a driveway near the street, 15 casings at the top of the driveway and several bullet holes in a home. A man living in the home told police that a bullet had entered the home, just above where his head was resting.

Police arrested Myatt on charges of driving while under the influence, having weapons under disability and discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Myatt pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday, and she’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a $50,000 bond, according to court records.