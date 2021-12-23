WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Kenmore Avenue SE woman overdosed in front of police Wednesday while they were investigating a domestic disturbance call.

Maycee Socie, 25, was arraigned Thursday in Warren Municipal Court on a charge of endangering children. She remains free on $1,500 bond until a Jan. 25 pretrial.

Reports said police were called to Socie’s home about 7:10 p.m. by the father of her child, who told police Socie had left the child alone and then went into a bathroom to take drugs.

When police arrived, Socie was in a bedroom and came out after police asked her. She appeared woozy and gave the child she was holding to an officer so she wouldn’t drop the child, according to a police report.

Socie sat in a chair and almost immediately fell asleep and officers could not wake her. They called for an ambulance, but before the ambulance arrived, an officer gave her two doses of the anti-opiate antidote naloxone, which revived her, reports said.

Reports said Socie told police that she had used fentanyl before they got there and that she took the fentanyl after taking medication to deal with her opiate addiction, reports said.

Socie was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital to be examined before she was booked into the Trumbull County Jail pending her arraignment.