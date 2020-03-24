Report: Warren teen forced into minivan, beaten with brass knuckles during drug deal

The victim said one of the suspects also cut his back with a knife

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a teen said he was forced into a minivan and a group of people beat him up during a drug deal.

According to the police report, the 16-year-old said he was trying to buy marijuana from a dealer recommended to him by a friend when the assault happened.

The dealer pulled up to the victim’s Sweetbrier Avenue home between 3 and 4 p.m. Monday, the report said. The teen told police that the driver then pulled a gun on him, ordering him into the minivan.

The teen said a group of suspects who were inside started to punch him with brass knuckles, demanding all of his money. One of the suspects was driving around the neighborhood while the teen was being assaulted in the back, the report said.

The victim said one of the suspects also cut his back with a knife. According to the report, the teen was able to get out of the minivan and escape.

Police said the teen was bruised, bleeding and had scratches on his back. He was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment.