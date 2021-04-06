Report: Warren mom says teen daughter bought ‘vapes’ from man on Snapchat

She said he has been selling electronic nicotine cigarettes to her daughter and many other teens since December

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local mother told police that her 13-year-old daughter has been buying electronic cigarettes from a man on Snapchat.

She told police that her daughter has been using Snapchat to communicate with the unknown man, approximately 19 to 20 years old, according to a police report filed Monday.

She said he has allegedly been selling electronic nicotine cigarettes to her daughter and many other kids since December.

Those under the age of 21 are prohibited from purchasing nicotine and tobacco products in the state, according to Ohio’s Tobacco 21 law.

According to the police report, the mother reported that meet-ups were coordinated at the old Howland Intermediate School and at Morgandale Park to purchase the “vapes.”

No charges have been officially filed yet as the investigation is underway.