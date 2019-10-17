Report: Warren mom arrested after violent confrontation with police

Photo is from an unrelated arrest in February 2018.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Warren is facing domestic violence charges and is accused of assaulting a police officer after a reportedly violent confrontation with authorities.

Officers were called about 11:05 a.m. Wednesday to a house in the 1600 block Ogden Avenue NW after a woman told police that 25-year-old La’Nesha Workman said she choked one of her toddlers and was going to throw all three of her children in the river.

When officers arrived, they say Workman would not open the door and they had to be let in the house by a toddler.

Inside the house, officers say Workman came around the corner carrying an infant and was screaming at the child, “I don’t want to hold you!”

Workman then began complaining about her mother not helping her or buying her a car, according to a police report.

Police said Workman was out of control and started attacking a police officer, kicking him in the groin and bitting his thumb. She also spit on another officer who was at the scene, the report stated.

During the ordeal, police say Workman was screaming and banging her head off of the pavement. She was taken to St. Joseph Hospital, where she was to be held on charges.

The children, ages 2, 1, and 5-6 months, were not injured, police said. They were turned over to a family member.

Police added in the report that Workman said she is pregnant.