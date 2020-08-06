Report: Warren man threatened bystanders with AR-15

A woman reported that she was threatened by Thomas after she said she intervened while he was assaulting his girlfriend

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren reported finding an AR-15 rifle hidden under a baby’s mattress after receiving reports that a man in the apartment threatened others with it.

Officers were called just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to the 1300 block of Fifth St. SW to investigate the threat report.

A woman told police that she witnessed 20-year-old Antwon Thomas assaulting his girlfriend on the side of the building. She said she tried to intervene but said Thomas threatened her while holding the rifle.

According to a police report, there were other people and children outside in the area at the time. After being told to put the weapon away, Thomas told bystanders that he was going to “turn this place up,” the report stated.

Police surrounded the apartment and ordered Thomas to come outside. According to the report, he complied and admitted that he had a gun, which was hidden under a baby’s mattress in a bedroom.

Police reported finding the AR-15 under the mattress and ammunition in a diaper bag. Police also reported finding a loose round on the floor.

Police arrested Thomas and took him to the jail on aggravated menacing charges. Officers said upon searching Thomas, they found three rounds in his pockets.