Report: Warren man punched 2 Mercy Health officers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a Warren man involved in a bar fight earlier in the evening punched two Mercy Health officers and damaged items in an office.

Wednesday night, 24-year-old Aaron Pointer was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for an evaluation. According to a Mercy Health police report, he had been involved in a fight at a bar in the Howland area earlier that night.

Police reported that Pointer was upset when he was told that he had to wait for a sober ride. According to the report, Pointer tried to leave, punching a Mercy Health police officer who tried to stop him.

At that time, officers took Pointer into custody and transported him to the Mercy Health Police Station. While in the office, police said Pointer continued to be belligerent and tried slipping out of his handcuffs.

During a struggle with two officers, the report states that Pointer punched an officer in the stomach and kicked his shin. Police reported that Pointer also spit blood in the office and kicked over a table and chair, breaking a computer monitor.

Police said on the way to the Trumbull County Jail, Pointer tried to trip an officer by sticking his foot out in front of him.

Pointer faces charges of felonious assault and disorderly conduct.

Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to the charges and he posted $7,500 bond. He’s set to appear in court again on March 5.