Report: Warren man finds shot fired through pillows as he was sleeping

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man in Warren woke up to a shot that had been fired through his pillows, according to a police report.

The report states that the 25-year-old man called police Wednesday to report the incident at his home in the 1800 block of Parkwood Drive NW.

He told police that he woke up between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m. after hearing a loud noise. He said he believed that something hit his roof but went back to sleep when he didn’t see any damage.

Around 4:30 a.m. as he was getting ready for work, the man noticed damage to the drywall of his home, according to the report. He said he then spotted a hole in his bedroom wall as well as holes in each of his pillows.

Police were able to find the projectile that caused the damage in an interior hallway wall. It was stopped by the wooden door frame of the bathroom.

It was collected as evidence.