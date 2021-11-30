Report: Warren man faces gun charge following dice game

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Williamsburg Street NW man is free on his own recognizance after being arraigned Monday on weapons charges for an incident that happened last week.

David Qualls, 50, was arraigned in municipal court on a fourth degree felony charge of carrying concealed weapons as well as two fourth degree misdemeanor charges of discharging firearms and liquor consumption in a motor vehicle.

The charges were filed after an investigation that began about 10:05 p.m. Nov. 24 when police were called to the 1600 block of Larchmont Avenue NE for gunfire.

When police arrived, they found a man standing in a driveway and Qualls inside his car. Neither the man in the driveway nor Qualls would admit to having a gun when asked by police, reports said.

An officer looking in the car found a magazine for a handgun on the passenger seat, reports said. Police searched the car and found a bottle of vodka, several empty beer cans and an unloaded handgun underneath the driver’s seat.

The man in the driveway said that Qualls had been playing dice with a third man and that all three men were drinking. Qualls was upset he was losing money and argued with the third man, drew his gun and it went off as he drew it, reports said.

Reports said Qualls and the third man continued to argue and another round went off, then Qualls fired a shot into the ground, reports said. As Qualls was getting in his car police arrived, reports said.

Reports said Qualls admitted to drinking and having a gun.

Police found two spent shell casings, reports said.

Court records do not show a preliminary hearing.